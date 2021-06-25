A second hairstylist has died 24-hours after taking the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine proposed by Minnis…

Janet Styles-Gardiner

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting that another healthy and fit Bahamians has died just 24-hours after taking her Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shot here in Nassau.

Janet Styles-Gardiner took ill immediately after taking her dose of the COVID19 shot on June 10th. She was a dead woman just 24-hours later as doctors had nothing they could do to stabilize her response. She passed away on June 11th, 2021.

Styles-Gardiner was healthy and active. she was also a hairstylist by profession and was the proud mother of two sons. She will be missed. Pray for them in this most difficult time.

