A second homicide was recorded Thursday at Rosewood Street in Pinewood – homicide climbs to 39…

Leslie Darville

Nassau| Blood ran down the streets of the capital for a second time on Thursday as the country recorded a second homicide this time in the Rosewood Street community of Pinewood Gardens.

BP can confirm two other victims in that fatal shooting suffered serious gunshot wounds. Those two are in hospital. The identity of that victim is not known at this Pinewood time.

Meanwhile earlier on Thursday Leslie Darville met his fate at the hands of killers as he was shot multiple times at Melthorn Road off Pineyard Road in Eastern New Providence.

He died in hospital a short time later.

BP warned in an exclusive report just a few days ago that a war has erupted in the capital following the murder of Peron Bain.

We report yinner decide.