A second night of accidents on Eleuthera tonight….

Accident in Eleuthera near Cotton Bay Road

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning there has been an accident on Eleuthera tonight where three vehicles were involved.

All three vehicles were smashed in, losing their bumpers and headlights. One SUV ended up in nearby bushes with the bumper on the ground and the hood smashed.

Another SUV sustained major damage to the hood, bumper and left door.

While all of the vehicles had extensive damage, residents are grateful no one was hurt.

The incident unfolded on the Queen’s Highway near Cotton Bay Road and comes just a day following an accident in the Palmetto Point community where one person escaped the complete destruction of their vehicle by fire.

We report yinner decide!