A second ZNS Employee tests positive for Covid19

THE BROADCASTING CORPORATION OF THE BAHAMAS COVID-19 EXPOSURE

ZNS News Set

STATEMENT| It has come to Executive Management’s attention today, August 18th, 2020 that a second staff member of The Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas (headquarters), New Providence, as a result of possible exposure to the first case at the Corporation, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Board of Directors and Executive Management therefore jointly announces for general information that effective immediately, The Corporation at headquarters will be closed, until further notice.

Out of an abundance of caution for all, additional COVID-19 exposure procedures with respect to the Corporation’s headquarters building will be carried out and actioned.

We will seek to operate remotely on Radio, Community Page and through our Northern Service operation for News and information.

An announcement will be made later as we seek further guidance from Health Officials on further Sanitization of the building and any contact tracing necessary and we will resume operations at a time to be announced.