A third RBPF officer die in just hours apart…

Sgt. 2619 Keiran “BIG BEAR” DORSETTE

NASSAU| BP is reporting a third member of the Royal Bahamas Police Force has died.

We can confirm Sgt. 2619 Keiran “BIG BEAR” DORSETTE lost his battle to Covid19 this morning.

He is the third member of the RBPF to die from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. No one wants to report these incidents where multiple deaths are being reported across the country. BP can’t even report all where there are so many. Like on one family island where some five locals have died in the last 24 hours from Covid19.

Please keep his family in your prayers. The nation needs prayers.

We report yinner decide!