A third victim has died in that massacre on Fort Fincastle hill last evening – Homicide Count Now #94

Kenny Eulin and “Yellow” gunned down Friday evening.

NASSAU| Another young man is dead following that double homicide which unfolded on North Street off Prison Lane in the Fort Fincastle community around 8pm last evening.

BP is now learning a third man shot in that incident who goes by the name Kistin Cash died while in hospital following the massacre.

Kenny Eulin and another man by his street name “Yellow” died on the scene after a gunman opened fire on the trio killing both on the scene.

Bahamas Press is warning residents to be careful as time changes and we enter the holidays. Plead the Blood of JESUS as you go about yinner business this holiday!

And if yinner know the virtues of prayer, pray for all the victims’ families involved in these violent acts.

We report yinner decide!