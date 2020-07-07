A three-car accident on Milo Butler Southbound lane….

NASSAU| BP is reporting another three-car accident on the Milo Butler Highway heading towards Firetrail round-a-bout. An ambulance has been called to the scene to take someone to the emergency room. At last report, no one died.

Look like only drunk persons are on the streets by late evening and are dashing home to beat the 10 pm curfew.

On Monday evening three died on Grand Bahama roadways, and at this rate per week more persons have died in accidents than from COVID19! But no one is alarmed over that hey?

We report yinner decide!