Freeport, Abaco| We are re reporting a traffic fatality on Grand Bahama.

This afternoon a driver lost control of his vehicle on East Sunrise Highway and Sargent Major Road in Freeport.

The victim was thrown a far distance out of the vehicle. A female passenger was also hurt in the accident she was rushed to hospital.

The male died on the scene. Friends have identified him by first name Franklyn.

We report yinner decide!