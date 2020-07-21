A Winter Resident on Cat Island tests positive

CAT ISLAND RECORDS ITS FIRST TWO CASES OF COVID-19

STATEMENT: As your District Administrator, I was informed by the health professionals that there are presently 2 confirmed Covid 19 Cases associated with Cat Island.

At present our initial protocols have began n we ask for the communities cooperation in our Contact Tracing Scheme.

Honest varifiable info will allow us to better address our present situation.

We will now take a ZERO TOLERANCE in regards to violators of the Covid Orders.

You are reminded to avoid visiting with the elderly or with persons with comorbidities.

Also persons experiencing related symptoms are asked to call their local clinic for further directions.

Let’s all cooperate n be mindful of the health n well being of others; while we ask for God’s protection at this time.

N Campbell

Dist Administrator

Cat Island