A young educator from Hatchet Bay Eleuthera has passed…

Ms Zenovia Pinder

ELEUTHERA| An educator who has been suffering a long term illness has died today.

BP’s team on the community of Eleuthera is mourning the passing of a young teacher Ms Zenovia Pinder.

The beautiful educator was known for her keen sense for learning and her passionate care for children.

Ms Pinder hailed from the quiet community of Hatchet Bay Eleuthera, but practiced her teaching profession on Spanish Wells. She was loved by many. She will be missed.

Bahamas Press joins our wider Eleuthera family in offering our prayers and sympathies to her family, and pray, that the GOD OF MERCY grant her rest eternal.

