A young man lost his life in a tragic accident on Exuma last night…

Philip Rolle

Exuma | BP has now identified a young man by the name of Philip Rolle or PJ as Exuma’s latest traffic fatality victim. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. ROLLE was returning home the community Fish Fry to beat the 10 pm curfew when he lost control of his vehicle.

Some believe the curfew is killing more citizens than the coronavirus. Last week three Grand Bahama residents lost their lives in another traffic fatality as they attempted to speed their way home before 10pm

We have attained footage following the accident on Exuma tonight, however, out of the abundance of caution decided not to publish the difficult scenes out of respect for the family.

We report yinner decide.