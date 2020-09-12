A young police officer charged with double stabbing – one critical at a club….

Constable Vernon Varence

NASSAU| A 23-year-old policeman has been charged with stabbing two men at the Polo Club on Andros Avenue. Constable Vernon Varence, of Palm Beach Street was arrested brought before the magistrate court after news of his alleged crimes surfaced on social media.

The incident unfolded on Sept. 5th and police only knew of the incident when both victims showed up at PMH one being in a critical state and another nursing minor njuries.

The police were never called to the incident and we at BP still do not know if this club was opened during curfew hours. But we have to ask some questions;

Is Varence still on the police force?

What the police doing in a club, which by law are not permitted to open due to the Competent Authority Emergency Orders?

Varence pleaded not guilty to the charges and the officer, who just joined the RBPF, was granted bail in the Supreme Court. His case resumes in December and we just wonder if he is now wearing an ankle braclete?

We report yinner decide!