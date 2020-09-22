AA Flight 3360 had to return to Miami after LPIA had no power this morning! WHAT IS THIS?

American Airlines

NASSAU| American Airlines FLIGHT 3360 had to turn around and head back to Miami today. The plane was scheduled to land in Nassau this morning, but had to turn around (GET THIS) because there was NO POWER AT LPIA to direct the flight onto the runway and RETURN TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

Look how BPL’s power failure and the lack of generation equipment being properly maintained at LPIA is causing CHAOS AT THE NATION’s MAJOR AIRPORT Facility. NO WONDER JM PINDER resigned as NAD Chairman last week!

And yinner really believe some tourism product will reopen around here? KEEP DREAMING! WELL, WHAT IS THIS?

This place is NOT BEING MANAGED!!!!