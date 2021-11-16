Abaco is mourning the passing of Ms Faye Bootle McIntosh…

Ms. Faye Bootle McIntosh

The Office of the Prime Minister Abaco has extended condolences to the Bootle and McIntosh Family on the sudden passing of Ms. Faye Bootle McIntosh.

Faye will be greatly missed by the entire North Abaco Community and we certainly appreciate the many years she gave to the general public as a civil servant working in the Administrator’s Office in Cooper’s Town. She was an efficient, courteous and helpful officer.

We pray that God strengthen and comfort the family, the Fire Road Community and the staff at the Administrator’s Office in Cooper’s Town during this difficult period.

May her soul rest in peace.