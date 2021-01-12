Abaco man who was arrested in the country’s second homicide gets 10 years for his gun crime on his ex-girlfriend’s sister…

Fritz Geffard and Jilny Fleureme

ABACO| The suspect in Sunday’s murder of 18-year-old Jilny Fleureme and the attempted murder of her little brother has been jailed for 10 years.

Fritz Geffard, 27, was caught with a 9mm pistol and 45 rounds of ammunition, soon after the double shooting.

He pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition with intent to supply at his arraignment before Magistrate Ancella Evans in Abaco.

She sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Geffard faces three other charges: murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm while committing an indictable offence.

He was not required to enter pleas to those charges.

Prosecutors intend to fast track those matters to the Supreme Court by presenting a voluntary bill of indictment on March 29.