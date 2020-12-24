Abaco robber accidentally shot his partner in crime… the pair left with a trail a blood…

file photo

ABACO| A gunman robbing an Abaco gas station on Christmas Eve accidentally shot his own accomplice as he was gun butting a gas station worker.

The two masked gunmen, both described as 5’5” in height, slim built and clad in dark clothing showed up at the gas station in Dundas Town around 6am Thursday and held up and robbed employees.

According to witnesses, the robbers entered the establishment and demanded cash, which they received.

One of the males then gun butted the manager causing his firearm to discharge shooting his accomplice and injuring him.

Both suspects fled on foot, leaving a trail of blood behind.

The employee was taken to the Marsh Habour Clinic for injuries sustained to the head. He is listed in stable condition.

Police have now launched an island wide manhunt for both suspects.