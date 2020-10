Ms. Britney Edgecombe

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Ms. Britney Edgecombe. She you would recall was the young Abaco mother who was severely injured in a car accident last month. She died this morning.

Edgecombe passed away at around 7 am, according to her sister, Telia JnBaptiste. She was airlifted surrounded by family and friends.

We pray for her soul that she may find rest.

