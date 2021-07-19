Abaco women plead guilty to having sex with a 15-year-old minor who ran away…Women are sexual predators TOO!

Amanda Rachel Major, 24,

Abaco| A woman this time has been charged with having sexual relations with a 15 year-old girl in Abaco and has confessed to the acts.

Amanda Rachel Major, 24, admitted to have having sexual relations with a minor in the Spring City area of Abaco.

She pleaded guilty to the charge of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor before Magistrate Ancella Evans on Friday. The age of consent is 18 years.

The incidents took place in February 2021 and the minor was a runaway.

Major has been remanded to the Department of Corrections until August 25th when a probation report will be submitted to inform Magistrate Evans in her decision.

We report yinner decide!