Sean Bain charged.

NASSAU| A 49-year-old man today appeared in the Magistrate’s Court on extortion and fraud related charges.

It is alleged that Sean Bain extorted $75,000 from Paul Baker, who owns a construction company last month. It is being suggested that the funds were part of some VAT Fees.

Bain has denied the charges. He was granted an $8,000 bail with two surators in the Supreme Court and ordered to return to court on December 2.

