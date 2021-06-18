Accused killer who cut off ankle bracelet freed on bail again and walked away from court…WHEP!

Lloyd Minnis

NASSAU| An accused killer, who violated his bail conditions by cutting off his ankle monitor in 2018, has been released on bail again.

Lloyd Minnis, the man charged with the 2017 murders of eight-year-old Eugene Woodside and Dennis Moss, had his $50,000 bail revoked by Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson for his “flagrant disregard” for his bail conditions.

Justice Grant-Thompson lowered his bail to $20,000.

As a condition of bail, Minnis is wearing an ankle bracelet and has to report to the Central Police Station on weekdays before 6pm.

Additionally, he is on a daily curfew of 8pm to 6am and must surrender his travel documents to the court.

Minnis is banned from deliberate contact with witnesses for the prosecution.

Minnis was first granted bail on similar terms in March 2018 but he went off the grid after he cut off his ankle bracelet in September 2018 and he failed to report to police for four months.

Police went to Minnis’ home on a complaint in December and realized that his ankle monitor was missing.

Eugene, a third-grader at Albury Sayles Primary, was hit by a stray bullet inside his home on Rosebud Street, off Farrington Road, on September 25, 2017.

Prosecutors allege that Moss was the gunman’s intended target, but one of the bullets meant for him entered Eugene’s home and struck him in the chest as he did his homework.