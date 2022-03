Acting PM I Chester Cooper.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Hon. Chester Cooper, Acting Prime Minister, paid last respects to the Late Patricia Coakley, former Senator, who lay in-state in the Foyer of the Senate, March 3, 2022.

A State-Recognized Funeral Service will be held at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, Boyd Road, on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

It will be broadcast live by ZNS Radio. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)