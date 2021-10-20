Acting PM COOPER pays respects to the family of the late Keith Archer…

Acting PM Cooper meeting with the Archer Family at the Senate today.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investment and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper paid his respects to the late Former Senator and Trade Unionist Keith Archer at Lie-in-State ceremonies in the Senate, October 20, 2021.

Viewing today for the general public is from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. There will be a State-Recognized Memorial Service for Mr. Archer tomorrow, Thursday, at Christ Church Cathedral.

Mr. Cooper is pictured paying respects and greeting the family of Mr. Archer. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)