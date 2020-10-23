Adrian “CHILD” Gibson WSC now attacking Hubert Ingraham success to deliver water to Central Eleuthera back in 2011…

Plant agreement now under attack after water was shut down this week in Central Eleuthera…

Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham holds a glass as Water and Sewerage General Manager Glen LaVille gets ready to turn on tap to draw water from the newly commissioned Reverse Osmosis Plant in Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera. Also pictured with glass is Environment Minister Earl Deveaux. (BIS Photo/Kris Ingraham)

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is following up this report of the water supply row in Central Eleuthera where the supply has been shut off for thousands in this global pandemic.

Now it is still not clear as to exactly why the water was disconnected, however, the row has taken a serious twist and FNMs are now attacking the Ingraham Administration over the deal.

Some serious issues between the current WSC Board and the supplier have resulted in disconnections of water supply on the island. Residents could not do the basic things like wash their hands or flush the terlet while the disagreement between the two parties stalled. We warned Minnis about putting people with the mind of a child to run a Corporation – but the PM refused to listen!

The WSC made that claim that a “previous administration” signed this contract. But BP’s powerful research team has uncovered that the contract in question was signed and championed by Hubert Alexander Ingraham aka PAPA, former Prime Minister back in 2011 and leader of the FNM. Why is Adrian Gibson turning on his former leader?!

We believe the CHILD also put up his left-foot operatives to come out of the shadows and onto social media to attack the Ingraham Government over the deal! We told yall that the FREE NATIONAL MOVEMENT is about to collapse.

We believe the deal was a good one and perhaps WSC failed to meet its contractual commitments with its vendor. But no one is giving that part of the story, not even the Minister.

In today’s press statement WSC attacked the Ingraham Government on the plant suggesting that something was questionable.

Our picture here shows Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham back in 2011 holding a glass as then Water and Sewerage General Manager Glen LaVille gets ready to turn on tap to draw water from the newly commissioned Reverse Osmosis Plant in Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera. Also pictured with glass is Environment Minister Earl Deveaux.

Why do you think FNMs are turning so hard on each other like this? WATCH VIDEO BELOW!

We report yinner decide!