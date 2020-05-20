Adrian Gibson fires another WSC employee without cause!

WSC Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson and Union President Dwayne Woods.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning juvenile Chairman of the Water and Sewerage Adrian Gibson has fired another Corporation employee in the person of Sidney Isaacs today.

The WSC employee was fired without cause after a video appeared on social media yesterday depicting alleged abuses of WSC assets.

Gibson has warned employees about posting material online and threatened to fire anyone if they made comments online about the corporation.

Isaacs case joins will now long-running series of cases in the Supreme Court by the UNION, which confirms blatant abuses and violations by the Chairman in his executive authority.

Powerful attorney Wayne Monroe is leading the matter for the union in the Supreme Court.

