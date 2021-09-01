Adrian Gibson’s fiancée Alexandria Mackey aka “Da Elites” quits job amid scandal

Questions of a US bank account surfaces….

Adrian Gibson and Alexandria Mackey

NASSAU| Alexandria Mackey, the fiancée of embattled Water and Sewerage Corporation Chairman Adrian Gibson, resigned from a top firm on Friday amid a scandal involving fat contracts she received from WSC between 2018 and 2020.

Mackey, who is an attorney, worked as a trust officer at Ansbacher. However, she tendered her resignation on Friday and told colleagues that she is starting an event planning business.

However, colleagues are skeptical about the timing of her planned departure as it came hours after leaked WSC contracts revealed that Mackey and Gibson’s first cousin Rashae Gibson are the directors of Elite Maintenance – a company formed two months before it received six-figure contracts from Water and Sewerage to paint a water storage tank as well as yard cleaning and ground maintenance.

In a 2020 complaint Gibson filed with the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Gibson told police that Mackey is his fiancée and the two have shared a Royal Bank account since 2014.

As calls for Gibson’s resignation grow louder, the arrogant chairman and WSC General Manager Elwood Donaldson tried to spin tales in an an attempt to get the public to believe that Mackey was the attorney for the company and not the director. However, the WSC contracts say differently.

Gibson and Donaldson are trying to figure out how the contracts were leaked but the answer is simple – when you treat your employees like dirt they will bring your dark dealings to light.