AG Office moves to block charge of fellow Cabinet Minister Rolle….

The question now is: Is the DPP really independent?

Lanisha Rolle and PM Hubert Minnis

NASSAU| The Attorney General’s Office has refused to give the Royal Bahamas Police Force the green light to pursue criminal charges against former Minister of Youth, Sports And Culture Lanisha Rolle who is embroiled in controversy following a recent audit of her ministry.

The investigation revealed the issuance of questionable contracts and mismanagement of public funds. Police were pursuing charges but the AG’s Office rejected the file, according to police insiders.

Officers’ attempts to move forward with charges were blocked as the Minnis Administration does not want to embarrass Rolle, who tendered her resignation as minister on Tuesday.

Police officers believe the decision is hypocritical as the Minnis Administration aggressively pursued criminal charges against three members of the Christie Administration within months of coming to office.

Two of those former politicians were acquitted of all charges, despite the malicious efforts of cabinet ministers Marvin Dames and Dr. Duane Sands – who were judicially condemned – as well as witness coaching by police.

The third case is still pending.