AG’s Office shut down; Attorney has Covid-19- when you was ga know this?

Attorney General Carl Bethel.

NASSAU| The Attorney General’s Office and Ministry of Legal Affairs have been shut down for one week after one of its female attorneys tested positive for COVID-19.

Attorneys were instructed to advise the courts of the closure, which will negatively impact court cases that are already backlogged.

The AG’s Office advised in a statement today, “Please be informed that the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Legal Affairs and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will be

closed until Tuesday, 4th August, 2020.”

”In cases of emergency, please contact the following numbers: 359-0326 or

422-4695.”

Officials did not say what would happen to cases currently before the courts or future arraignments in the Magistrates Court. It is also unclear if employees in the AG’s Office have been asked to quarantine.

Two weeks ago, Garnet Levarity Justice Centre in Freeport was closed due to suspected coronavirus cases.

The Bahamas has 382 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Additionally, two officers from Mobile presented with symptoms and have now.