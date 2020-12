Scenes from another bad accident in the capital as a result of speeding…

Bahamas Press continues to warn motorists about the dangers of the road this holiday season.

Last evening another motorist driving at a high rate of speed slammed his vehicle into a huge rock. He survived but now is disable.

People listen to BP. Drive within the speed limit. Do not drink and drive. Do not text and drive. Wear a seatbelt while operating a vehicle. Drive responsibly. Drive defensively. Drive to arrive alive.

This is what an accident looks like these days.

We report yinner decide!