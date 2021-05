ALEX KEMP 21

Abaco| ALEX Kemp was on his way to work in Abaco when he lost control of his car on Saturday and died after hitting a utility pole on Cherokee Road.

The 21-year-old was one of two deaths on the island as a result of separate incidents. The other accident happened on Friday night at 10pm. BP still does not have the identity of that fatality victim who was a passenger in a BMW.