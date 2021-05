Alfred Lightbourn aka Blacks

Nassau| Bahamas Press is now learning through sources on the ground the recording of homicide incident #47 for the year.

The victim we know goes by the name Alfred Lightbourn aka Blacks aka Webber.

The shooting unfolded in the Lincoln BLVD. AREA of Washington Street.

We understand he was fatally shot in the head four times in a yard in that area.

Some suggest Blacks was employed at Rubis but that was not confirmed.

Police have yet to report the incident. #crimedown.