Alfred Sears announced a new board for BPL…

Nassau, Bahamas – A new board of directors has been appointed at Bahamas Power and Light.

Works Minister Alfred Sears, QC confirmed the new appointments at a press conference today.

Minister Sears said, “I am confident that this board will achieve and get us as close as possible and possibly even beyond 30 percent of renewable energy of power generation by 2030. We have no shortage of renewable energy in The Bahamas.”

The following appointments have been made: Chairman: Exuma Chamber of Commerce President Pedro Rolle, Deputy Chairman: Danny Ferguson, Members: Errol Davis, Anthony Farrington, Reneika Knowles, Dirk Simons, Cheryl Simms, and Nadia Storr.