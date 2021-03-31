Aliv CEO moves on to The Americas

John Gomez and Damian Blackburn

NASSAU| Chief ALIV Officer Damian Blackburn is moving to new telecoms

leadership opportunity in The Americas.

He will leave Aliv and CEO of Cable Bahamas John Gomez is set to take over the operation.

President and CEO of CBL Group, Mr. Franklyn Butler, said, “Damian has been a remarkable leader at ALIV.

“His expertise, experience and business acumen delivered a monopoly breaking brand and business in ALIV. His contribution, focus and leadership have been instrumental in changing what value, network and experience truly means for cellular customers here in The Bahamas.”

