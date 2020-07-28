ALL LEAVE CANCELLED AT RBDF – A POTENTIAL HURRICANE THREATENS BAHAMAS!

Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Commodore Dr Raymond King

NASSAU| Leave for all members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force has been cancelled effective immediately, except for those on secondment, sick

leave or quarantine, special leave, approved international study leave or pre-retirement leave.

Personnel attached to the Coral Harbour Base and Defence Headquarters are to report for duty (or their approved muster points) on Wednesday 29 July 2020 at 8:40 a.m.

Personnel attached to the various outposts inclusive of the Harbour Patrol Unit, Port Security, Air Wing Unit and the Military Police and Force Protection Unit are to report to their respective places of duty (or their approved muster points).