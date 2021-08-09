All Leave for RBDF Officers have been cancelled and marines are to report to the base in the morning!

RBDF goes on High Alert as potential tropical weather threatens!

RBDF HMBS-Nassau

NASSAU| Leave for all members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force has been cancelled effective immediately, except for those on secondment, sick leave or quarantine, special leave, approved international study leave or pre-retirement leave.

Personnel attached to Coral Harbour Base and Defence Headquarters are to report for duty (or

their approved muster points) on Tuesday 10 August at 8:40 a.m.

Personnel attached to the various outposts inclusive of the Harbour Patrol Unit, Port Security, Air Wing Unit and the Military Police and Force Protection Unit are to report to their respective places of duty (or their approved muster points).