Alleged killer charged with shooting Abaco man in the head

NASSAU| A 23-year-old Sandy Point man was charged in a Grand Bahama court on Thursday with a murder that occurred on Abaco on Saturday.

Raymond Trae Bain appeared before Magistrate Laquay Laing on the charge in the murder of Laphonso Stuart aka Fanso.

According to police, shortly before 8pm on Saturday, officers were alerted to a shooting incident on Bay Street in Sandy Point, Abaco, near a business.

The victim and several others from the Moore’s Island Community were at the dock area known as “The Creek” when the victim was approached from behind by a man who pulled out a firearm and shot him in the head.

Both the victim and his killer fell into the sea under the dock.

However, the shooter then fled the scene.

The victim was assisted out of water and taken to the Sandy Point Clinic where he was examined by a doctor and pronounced dead.

Bain was arrested by police on Monday.

In court, he was not required to enter a plea.

He was also charged with possession of ammunition but pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Both matters were adjourned to May 25 for beginning of trial.

Bain was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.