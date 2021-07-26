American Airlines flight diverted to New Providence…

American Airlines

BP BREAKING| American Airlines flight from Puerto Rico was diverted to Nassau after a passenger began experiencing symptoms. Several Bahamians are on board this plane and are pleading with the airline crew to allow them to disembark in Nassau.

Worse still the plane has ran out of oxygen and is incompatible with the oxygen system at LPIA so passengers have to wait until 3:30pm when another American Airlines aircraft will bring them oxygen.

This is a developing story.

Meanwhile, Bahamas Press is reporting another COVID19 death out of Bimini.

The victim is a Mexican citizen who has been in the Bahamas for the past 15 years.

The victim who is name Aturo flew into the capital but died last night. Health Dashboard is investigating a number of deaths.