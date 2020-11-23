Americans have been warned to not to travel for their own public safety to the Bahamas which remains in a STATE OF EMERGENCY!

BREAKING| Just issued tonight! US Travel Advisory – November 23, 2020

The Bahamas – Level 3: Reconsider Travel

US Embassy on Queen’s Street.

Reconsider travel to The Bahamas due to health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions. Exercise caution in some areas of The Bahamas due to crime.

Read the Department of State’s COVID-19 page page before you plan any international travel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for the Bahamas due to COVID-19.

Travelers to The Bahamas may experience travel prohibitions, stay at home orders, business closures, and other emergency conditions within The Bahamas due to COVID-19. Visit the Embassy’s COVID-19 page for more information on COVID-19 in The Bahamas.

Country Summary: The vast majority of crime occurs on New Providence (Nassau) and Grand Bahama (Freeport) islands. In Nassau, exercise caution in the “Over the Hill” area (south of Shirley Street). Violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assault occur, but generally not in tourist areas. Activities involving commercial recreational watercraft, including water tours, are not consistently regulated. Watercraft are often not maintained, and many companies do not have safety certifications to operate in The Bahamas. Jet-ski operators have been known to commit sexual assaults against tourists. As a result, U.S. government personnel are not permitted to use independently operated jet-ski rentals on New Providence and Paradise Islands.

Read the country information page.

If you decide to travel to The Bahamas:

See the U.S. Embassy’s web page regarding COVID-19.

Visit the CDC’s webpage on Travel and COVID-19.

Do not answer your door at your hotel/residence unless you know who it is.

Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP)to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Follow the Department of State on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Review the Crime and Safety Report for The Bahamas.

U.S. citizens who travel abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergency and medical situations.

Review the Traveler’s Checklist.

Last Update: 20 November 2020. Reissued with updates to country summary and COVID-19 information.

BP Editorial NOTE: But the CORRUPT Minnis Administration keep saying CRIME IS DOWN!?