Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A man by the name of Mark Nathaniel Strachan, 18, has been remanded to prison after it is alleged that he raped and recorded the incidents which took place on January 1 and April 30th.

Strachan faces charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and child pornography at his Monday, Sept. 7th hearing. He was ordered to return to court on November 2nd.

