An Abaco man is accused of killing his former girlfriend with her 7 children inside her home charged!

Barry Swain Jr former lover of Angeleta Pritchard, who he is accused of murdering, was charged in court this week.

Angeleta Pritchard

NASSAU| Barry Swain Jr, 27, of Murphy Town, was charged with manslaughter in the December 26 death of Angeleta Pritchard.

The 35-year-old mother of seven was found dead inside her bedroom at Crown Haven on Boxing Day around noon.

Police said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute, where the accused is said to strangle the woman to death and discribed as “the love of my life”.

Swain was not required to enter a plea to the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis.

He was denied bail and is due back in court on March 3.

