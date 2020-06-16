An unidentified woman in Georgia was found hanging from a tree overnight

An unidentified woman was found hanging from a tree overnight near a Walmart on Old National Highway. Two black men were also found hanging from a tree in another state….

GEORGIA| An investigation is being conducted after a body was found hanging from a tree in South Fulton, Georgia on Old National Highway Monday morning.

Patrol cars surrounded the local Walmart’s parking lot as authorities tried to determine the cause of death. Channel 2 news reporter Rikki Klaus said the South Fulton detective confirmed that the case was ruled a suicide and no foul play was suspected. Klaus tweeted at 4:29 a.m., “BREAKING- This is truly disturbing…The medical examiner’s office is here.”

She then wrote, “I just got off the phone with the South Fulton detective authorized to share information with the media. She said an unidentified woman was found hanging from a tree overnight near a Walmart on Old National Highway. She said the investigation revealed the woman killed herself. ”