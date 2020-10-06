A civilian dead and two RBDF Marines injured in Private Boating Incident

NASSAU| Two off-duty members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force are currently are currently hospitalized after a boating incident claimed the life of civilian on Monday evening off Moxey Town, Andros.

The off-duty Marines were aboard a private 16-ft speed boat when it apparently hit a reef off Moxey Town, Andros.

The vessel was badly damaged, and the men were rescued by local fishermen, who transported them to the clinic in Mangrove Cay for medical treatment. The other male, a resident of Andros, was found unresponsive near the damaged vessel.

Additional arrangements are being made to have the Marines airlifted to New Providence.

One of the Marines is alert and the other unconscious. Further investigations into this matter are currently being conducting by the Police department.