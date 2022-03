Angel Fish Creek Bridge Opens In Abaco

PM Davis opens new Abaco bridge with two former PMs Christie and Ingraham.

Abaco| A new bridge connecting Great Abaco and Little Abaco was commissioned today. This comes after the original Little Abaco Bridge was destroyed in hurricane Dorian in 2019.

Prime Minster Davis brought both former Prime Ministers Christie and Ingraham with him on the ground in Abaco.

Some say PM Davis is considering getting both former PM to headup rebuilding efforts in that northern Bahama island hit hard by Hurricane Dorian.

We report yinner decide!