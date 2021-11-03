Anglican Church delivers two new priests to the Diocese….

Newly ordained Fr. Kristopher Higgs and Rev’d Allison Dean with their families.

NASSAU| The Anglican Church presented two new priests to the Diocese for Ordination on Monday evening at Christ Church Cathedral.

Bishop Laish Zane Boyd The Bishop of the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands administered the sacrament to Fr. Kristopher Higgs and Rev’d Allison Dean. Through many dangers, toils and snares they have come and, from BP to the newly ordained, we congratulate them.

At 6pm last evening Fr. Kristopher Higgs celebrated his first mass as a priest at the historic St. Matthew’s Anglican Church where he grew up. He is presently serving at St. Barnabas Anglican Church.

Rev’d Allison Dean of St. Agnes will celebrate her first mass at the Grants Town Cathedral at 12:30pm on Wednesday (today). St. Agnes was known for its rejection of female priests. In fact, as we know it, the parish for many years had not one female acolyte. WHAT IS THIS!?

But today Rev’d Dean will break that glass at the Church in Grants Town and deliver the word to the faithful.

We congratulate her again for her historic move, and we expect all Da Women Dem would join in that service.

