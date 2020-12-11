Ann Marie Davis in The first Women in Parliament

Ann Marie Davis, addressed Parliament today.

NASSAU| Ann Marie Davis, spouse of the Leader of the Opposition, Philip Brave Davis, addressed Parliament on two gender equality resolutions.

On one greater participation of women in electoral politics and the other on eliminating all forms of violence against women.



Mrs. Davis was one of many women presenters representing numerous and diverse sectors of civil society.

The first Women in Parliament mock session, sponsored by Zonta Bahamas and the Ministry of Social Services, took place on Friday, 11 December 2020 at the House of Assembly.