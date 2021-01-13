ANNOUNCEMENT BY THE POST OFFICE DEPARTMENT

The Postmaster General wishes to advise the public of the following:

The Post Office Department’s box rental period for the year 2021 began on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Customers are advised that the box rental period ends on February 1, 2021 at which time a late fee of $10.00 will be added.

The public should also be advised that due to the ongoing COVID-19 protocols the Post Office’s sub stations are opened Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:00 am to 2:00 p.m., and the main office at The Town Center Mall is opened Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., until further notice.

January 12, 2021

Nassau, The Bahamas