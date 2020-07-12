Another bad accident on Prince Charles Westbound lane last evening…

NASSAU| There was another terrible accident rollover last evening on the Prince Charles Drive corridor near Doris Johnson where the vehicle burst into flames just after slamming into a utility pole and pulling power lines to the ground.

We are not slowing down this holiday weekend. At least two persons we know are injured in this incident. They were on the pavement after being removed from the crashed vehicle.

Their conditions are unknown at this time. Once again drinking and speed racing are not a good combination people.

Drive to arrive alive!

We report yinner decide!