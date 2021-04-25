Another bad accident on the highway of Abaco Saturday afternoon…

Another bad accident on Abaco highway on Saturday.

ABACO| Bahamas Press is learning that there was another serious accident on the streets of Abaco Saturday afternoon.

The driver of a light blue Nissan March flipped into bushes off the highway and into bushes.

News of the incident hit the BP newsroom late Saturday but details of the condition of the driver and or passengers were not forthcoming.

Abaco since Hurricane Dorian has recorded a number of deadly road incident. On Thursday April 15, 2020 Abaco resident Kyle Jordan McIntosh- Pinder lost his life after his vehicle was involved in an accident in the Blackwood community. He died on the scene.



We await an update on this latest accident from authorities.

We report yinner decide!