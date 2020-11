NASSAU| A bad accident at the East Street South police station tonight area near Pinewood Gardens.

This vehicle flipped and twist as it dismantled onto the streets before clipping a BPL pole and crashing into the wall of the precinct.

The condition of the driver is still unknown but if they went to PMH COVID could take dem right out!

Pray for the driver and anyone else involved. Why Speed though? Why?

We report yinner decide!