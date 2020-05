Montell Smith aka Butch of Stuarts Manor lost his life in a bad traffic accident on EXUMA Wednesday evening.

Exuma| Bahamas Press is reporting another traffic fatality this afternoon on the island of Exuma.

We can confirm Montell Smith aka Butch of Stuarts Manor lost control in his bike after he crashed into a vehicle. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Tonight we pray for his family on his passing and pray that his soul rest in peace.

We report yinner decide!

Montell Smith aka Butch bike following the accident.