Fr Reginald Lyle Grant

LONDON| Bahamian, Fr Reginald Lyle Grant, was ordained a priest in London this morning. He is the son of the late Reginald and Elizabeth Grant.

Fr. Grant was ordained by Rt Revd Christopher Chessun into the Diocese of Southwark which serves the 2.8 million people in the 16 Local Authorities of South London and East Surrey through 356 places of worship.

May the Lord grant him favour in the life of his ministry.

CONGRATULATIONS FR. GRANT from Bahamas Press!

